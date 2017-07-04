Villa Italian Kitchen offers $10,000 pizza bikini

Villa Italian Kitchen will celebrate National Bikini Day on July 5 by offering a bikini made entirely out of pizza, called a "Pizza-Kini."
The swimsuit consists of home laid crust, lots of cheese and all the toppings you can eat.
The creation also costs a lot of dough, $10,000 to be exact. The price includes a consultation with a food stylist who will cook up a made to measure "Pizza-Kini."
The pizza bikinis are only available for order on July 5.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.