City seeks to clarify language regarding 2-hour parking

The City of La Crosse may be looking to clarify language in an ordinance dealing with 2-hour parking. The ordinance - as it stands currently - only has 3 sentences defining rules for 2-hour street parking, which some argue leaves too much up for interpretation. At Monday night's Judiciary and Administration meeting, a new ordinance was approved for a vote at the Common Council that hopes to clear that up.

Parking in downtown La Crosse, especially on the streets, can be quite the hassle on a busy day. But combined with rules that some argue are ambiguous, it can become a nightmare, particularly for those like resident Ashley Olson who lives and works downtown.

"In between whatever we're doing, we have to get up and go and move our car otherwise we get tickets. Those tickets turn into bigger and bigger tickets if you don't do it," Olson said.

The problem with that under the current ordinance language, once your two hours is up, being parked anywhere else along the entire block could be subject to a ticket.

The J and A committee approved a new proposal sponsored by District 6 Council Member Jacqueline Marcou that would repeal and recreate that ordinance with more clearly defined rules.

"We're making it easier for people," Marcou said. "So if you do park on one side of the street, in two hours you can come back and go around the corner. We're loosening it."

2-hour free parking is now defined as restricted to one single block face per calendar day. That means one side of one street block, regardless of vehicle placement. According to the parking utility, that was the original intent of the original ordinance.

"All [the new ordinance] does is clarify, it doesn't change anything," said Parking Utility Coordinator Jim Flottmeyer. "It just clarifies what we've been doing for years. But now, if you look up that ordinance, you can go, 'Okay, I understand that. I know what you're talking about'."

Much of the debate over parking has become complex over the past few years, but some feel that it's a good thing, and just part of the city's growing pains.

"We're just getting bigger," Olson said. "Things are getting more expensive and people want to shop downtown and be downtown more often, so finding a parking spot is just one of those things that you come into contact with every place that gets bigger."

Police said they issued over 10,000 tickets for overtime parking last year and many did not understand why they received a ticket in the first place under the current ordinance's language. They are hoping the detailed language in the new ordinance could clear up some of that confusion.

One thing to keep in mind, come mid-July, daytime 2-hour parking will move to Saturdays and Sundays as well as the rest of the week. Those hours are still from 8:00am to 6:00pm. The city says the 2-hour restricted free parking is meant to create a turnover in available parking for more customers to utilize and hopefully boost business in the downtown area.

That ordinance (seen below) will go before the common council on Thursday, July 13 at 6:00pm.