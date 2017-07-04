La Crosse man seeking donations for World War I memorial

A La Crosse man is seeking donations to construct a World War I memorial in Veterans Freedom Park.

Louis Ferris, President of the Korean War Veterans association was the driving force behind construction of the new Korean War Memorial in Veterans Freedom Park. Now, he wants to continue that work by building a memorial for those who have given their lives during what is considered one the the deadliest conflicts in human history.

"[We] have the freedom to speak out and criticize and say what you want [and] protest," said Ferris "[We] got that freedom from the men and women that died for this country. I don't ever want them to forget that."

Ferris said he would like to see memorials all over the park for the different conflicts armed forces have faced. However, the World War I memorial holds a personal connection to Ferris, whose father served in the conflict shortly after immigrating to the US from Syria.

"I feel it's just the beginning because I won't give up until I've developed this thing, one way or another," Ferris said. "If I have to go door to door and beg for it, I'll have the money."

Ferris said he needs at least $15,000 to complete his project. Interested donors can send checks made out to "World War I Memorial" to his home address at 1519 George Street, La Crosse WI, 54603.

