Skyrockers introduce new technology to light fireworks

It would not be the Fourth of July without fireworks. Members of the Skyrockers spent all day preparing for Tuesday night's show from Pettibone Park.

The Skyrockers have been displaying fireworks in the La Crosse community for almost 90 years.

"The Skyrockers are a non-profit organization," said Sonya Mix, member of the Skyrockers. "We are a local organization. We are all hometown people. We are doing this for La Crosse, for Riverfest."

Preparation for the fireworks show starts months in advance.

"We set up the whole entire day of the show, but then, there's also preparation and planning in the weeks and even months beforehand," Mix said. "What kind of shells are we going to shoot? What are we going to do different this year? Who's going to handle what parts of the show?"

At the Kwik Trip Fireworks Extravaganza, the Skyrockers plan to use different methods of lighting off the fireworks. Those methods range from the classic dynamite pump to the new digital switchboard. The digital switchboard makes lighting fireworks safer and more efficient.

"In the old days, it was all analog and flick one switch, one firework would go off," Mix said. "Now, we don't even have to flip a switch. It's programmed through the computer. We can watch, observe at a careful distance, and make sure everything, a whole entire row, goes off all at once."

Like the Skyrockers, the community prepares hours in advance, claiming the best viewing spots.

"I have no idea what we're going to do until the fireworks start," said Josh Norris, a fan of the Skyrockers firework shows. "Probably sit and watch the ducks."

Norris comes from Fond du Lac to visit his grandmother every Fourth of July just to see the Skyrockers. He had his spot chosen by noon, enjoying the weather and willing to wait for the fireworks that night.

"These are going to be amazing," he said.

The Kwik Trip Fireworks Extravaganza starts at 10 p.m. For those interested in celebrating America's birthday with a bang, head down toward Riverside Park and Pettibone Beach. You can also find the show live streamed on our website.





