Sunny skies, warm weather draws many to Riverfest

Many people chose to spend the Fourth of July at Riverfest.

The nice weather brought a lot of people out to enjoy lunch in the food court. Rocky's Supper Club in Stoddard has served cheese curds and onion rings at Riverfest for 34 years.

BJ Tully with Rocky's Supper Club said the clear skies and sunshine this weekend helped business. He said other weather conditions such as storms or extreme heat can keep customers away and make food preparation difficult.

"Usually, you know, if it's 70 or 80 you're going to have a good crowd," Tully said. "Even if it's raining, rain doesn't affect it, but heat does. About three years ago, it was about 100 degrees every day. So then, the guys behind the fryer, that's about 120 degrees. So, heat's worse than rain. "

Tully said there is no way to predict how the weather will impact Riverfest. Instead, Rocky's staff comes prepared for any kind of weather. Tully said people often brave the weather to visit the Rocky's Supper Club booth for the famous Wisconsin cheese curds.