Record-breaking number of travelers on Fourth of July

On Tuesday, Americans start to travel home from the holiday weekend. According to a new AAA survey, a record-breaking 44.2 million people traveled for the Fourth of July.

That is an increase of more than 3 percent in the state of Wisconsin from last year. Experts say the high volume of travelers could be the result of lower gas prices, airfare, and daily car rental rates.

The Fourth of July is traditionally the most popular holiday for travel followed by Memorial Day and Labor Day.