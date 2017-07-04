Vets Day Showcase raises nearly $1,000 in West Salem - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Vets Day Showcase raises nearly $1,000 in West Salem

West Salem, WI (WXOW) -

The Veterans Day Showcase event in West Salem provided excitement and opportunity for college-bound students.

American Legion Post 51 raised $968 Monday for the Legacy Scholarship, a fund that provides children of fallen post-9/11 service members the opportunity to attend college.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations went to the fund, Post 51 commander Vern Tranberg said. After such a successful first year, Tranberg said he hopes the community's support will continue to grow next year.

"Being a veteran, or being a citizen, it is very special that you can help out someone to accomplish their goals," Tranberg said. "It's a very good program, the community's supporting us very well."

Since its inception in 2001, the American Legion has awarded 268 scholarships and $1,164,573.

