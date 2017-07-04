Loggers drop 1st half finale to Bucks 5-3

John Cable drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, and the Waterloo Bucks defeated the La Crosse Loggers 5-3 Tuesday to finish the first half of the Northwoods League season.

Waterloo (24-12) finishes second in the North Division standings behind St. Cloud (25-11), while La Crosse (14-20) finishes ninth. The second half of the season begins Wednesday when the Loggers travel to Eau Claire to face the Express (15-21).

La Crosse took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Tuesday on a David Villar fielder's choice, then used back-to-back doubles from Luke Rasmussen and Cameron Cannon in the third to build a 3-1 lead at Riverfront Stadium. Cannon finished 3 for 4 to lead the La Crosse offense.

Waterloo did the rest of the scoring though, plating two runs in the third to tie the game at 3-3. In the seventh, a error put runners on the corners with one out to set up Cable's heroics. Drew Greenwood followed with a single to center field to score Jay Schuyler and make it 5-3.