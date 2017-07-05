Red Wing man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle accident - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Red Wing man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle accident

MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) - -

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.

According to the incident report, 48-year-old Daniel Douglas Syverson, from Red Wing, was driving his Harley-Davidson westbound on Highway 60 when he collided with a Hyundai Elantra heading eastbound.

The wreck happened at about 5:47 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 3 in Chester Township. The scene is a few miles east of Mazeppa.

The State Patrol says Syverson, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed. Alcohol was not involved, according to the incident report.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra is a 53-year-old man from Lake City. His condition is unknown, but the State Patrol is expected to release more information on him Wednesday morning.

