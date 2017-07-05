Coast Guard rescues 9 from boat off South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -- The Coast Guard has rescued nine people from a boat that began taking on water on Lake Michigan off suburban South Milwaukee.

Petty Officer Thomas Watson tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Coast Guard got the call around 10:15 p.m. Monday for a rescue at Grant Park in South Milwaukee. He says two adults and seven children were aboard.

Watson says the people on board had flares, which helped expedite the rescue.

Pumps helped keep the boat afloat. The boat didn't sink and was towed back to shore. Nobody was hurt.

