New Oreo flavor has people buzzing

For all you Coffee and Oreo lovers out there we might have the perfect combination for you. Oreo and Dunkin Donuts have teamed up to create an enticing new Oreo flavor release this week; Dunkin' Donuts Mocha.

The announcement and the cookie's specs were just released this week.

The construction is pretty standard; creme sandwiched between two chocolate cookie wafers.

The creme though is what makes the cookie; combining a mild coffee flavor with a chocolate kick.

This latest flavor is part of a series of Oreo variations, including blueberry pie and jelly filled donut flavored cookies.