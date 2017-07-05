UPDATE: River rescue effort near Houska Park

The rescue effort for the person swimming in the river ended around 5:45 this morning. It is currently unknown why this person was in the river.

We will be providing more updates as they become available.

Crews are on scene in La Crosse this morning attempting to rescue someone swimming in the river.

La Crosse County Dispatch tells us the Dive Rescue Team was called around 4 this morning for a swimmer in the water near 618 Cross St. near Houska Park.

