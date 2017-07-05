3 people safe after Fox River sweeps pontoon into Neenah dam

Three people are safe after their pontoon boat was swept by the strong current on the Fox River into a dam in Neenah.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 9 p.m. Monday when the three people aboard the boat tried to retrieve a dinghy that was stuck in a safety cable near the dam near the Oak Street Bridge.

"Even us as the fire department, just for a dinghy, we wouldn't go out and attempt a retrieval unless we had the Corps of Engineers shut down the dam system. That way, you don't have the water going through, you don't have that type of current," said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue captain Steve Shultz.

One person was able to use the safety cable to pull himself to safety. Two others were pulled through the dam but made it to shore with only minor injuries.

The pontoon sustained serious damage.