2 people die in separate drowning incidents in Wisconsin

Authorities say two people died in separate drowning incidents in Wisconsin on the July 4th holiday.

Racine police say a 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends on Tuesday afternoon in a river near the Washington Park Golf Course. Authorities say the victim was playing in the river near a storm sewer drain when he went under the water.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Deneveu on Tuesday afternoon after having a medical incident. Authorities say the victim was an avid swimmer who was not wearing a life jacket.

The names of the victims have not been released.