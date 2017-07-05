"Making A Murderer": State petitions full appeals court to hear Dassey case

The State of Wisconsin has submitted a petition asking the full Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear arguments in the Brendan Dassey case.

The petition for "en banc" was filed Wednesday. It has to be approved by the court before it can be made public, according to federal court records.

In June, the majority of a three-judge panel with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a federal magistrate's decision to overturn Dassey's conviction for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach

Two of the judges on the panel agreed with the opinion that Manitowoc County investigators used coercive tactics to obtain a confession from Dassey that he helped his uncle Steven Avery rape and kill Halbach on Halloween 2005, thus violating his constitutional rights.

While the state appeals court ruled Dassey's confession was voluntary, the federal appeals court's opinion states the investigators used false promises of leniency and cued Dassey to "tell them what they wanted to hear." At issue, Dassey's limited IQ and inability to understand an idiom such as "the truth will set you free."

The Avery and Dassey cases gained international attention when they were featured on Netflix docu-series "Making A Murderer."

The state's "en banc" petition means it is asking the full appeals court to look at the case, not just a three-judge panel.

Dassey's attorneys asked the appeals court to allow Dassey to be released from a Wisconsin prison during the state's appeal to the full court, but that motion was denied.

Dassey and Avery are serving life sentences for Halbach's killing.

Avery's attorney filed a nearly-1300 page motion laying out her argument for why her client deserves a new trial. Kathleen Zellner argues new scientific testing shows evidence was planted to frame her client.

Action 2 News spoke exclusively with Zellner shortly after the appeals court panel agreed Dassey's conviction was improperly obtained by investigators.

"It turned out exactly as I thought it would. Because it's obvious the confession was involuntary, and because of the cases that were cited and the analysis that was done of the facts. I don't think the Supreme Court will even take up the case," Zellner said.