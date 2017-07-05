Riverfest clean-up takes a lot of helping hands

The 35th Annual Riverfest wrapped up on Tuesday evening, but the clean-up process continues.

SEE: Second day of Riverfest draws a crowd

SEE: Chase Bryant performs at Riverfest

SEE: River Vault highlights Riverfest

The main headliner on Monday evening, Chase Bryant drew a large crowd and people lined the park and water to watch the annual fireworks show on Tuesday evening.

Brent Hanifl, Director of Media & Marketing at Explore La Crosse said it's not quite sure who the main act will be in 2018, but they're always looking for recommendations.

"I think we are still going to continue the live and local part of it. On Friday night we had about twenty plus area bands playing and people seem to really dig that. You know it changes every year, if people are interested in having input on it they can join our board or volunteer for Riverfest," said Hanifl.

With about 500 volunteers comprised of local school groups and non-profit organizations and 14 board members, it takes a lot of people to make the event possible.

"We've spent probably the last twelve days, working anywhere from eight to sixteen hours a day putting this together. Which is kind of interesting because it only takes about a day and a half to put it all away again and we're ready for 2018," added Hanifl.

MORE INFORMATION: Riverfest

MORE INFORMATION: Explore La Crosse