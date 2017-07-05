La Crosse Public Library "Film Freaks" series - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse Public Library "Film Freaks" series

The La Crosse Public Library is in the fourth year of a program called "Film Freaks."

Every month or so, the Library features a series of four movies.  Right now, they're in the middle of a series called "True Crime."  On July 12, the Library is showing "American Hustle."  

The movies are free, you can have free popcorn and following the film, there's a discussion.  You can see "American Hustle" at 6:30 in the main auditorium at the La Crosse Public Library located on 800 Main Street.

