Staying out of the Mississippi's main channel

While a swim in the midst of summer heat seems like a good idea, the main channel of the Mississippi River poses many dangers.

Captain Dave Schneider with the La Crosse Fire Department said it's best not to swim anywhere but a designated beach area.

"It may not look that far when you're standing on shore but once you get in the water and start swimming it's actually a lot farther than what you would think. Plus you have to fight the current which makes the distance even further because it will take you down river further and you tend to try to fight the current and try to swim up river. So you're wasting a lot more energy," expressed Schneider.

According to the CDC, from 2005 through 2014 there were more than 3,000 fatal unintentional drownings annually in the United States. That amounts to about 10 per day.

"You never know which way the current is going to take you, you may think you're going to go one way and end up going a totally different direction than what you hoped you were going to. Then if the wind is really strong, that can be a big factor as well," added Schneider.

