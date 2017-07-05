Karley Marotta

Karley joined the News 19 team in June 2017 as a weekend sports anchor/ multimedia journalist.

Before joining News 19, Karley graduated from Indiana University in May 2017 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Marketing. While in college, she worked as a summer sports intern for TMJ-4, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, in 2014. She also worked for WISN, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, the summer of 2015 and 2016. She was a summer marketing intern for Big Ten Network in 2016, as well.

While working for WISN, she covered the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, Road America, PGA, and many other Wisconsin sports teams and events. Her favorite story was about the 2015 PGA event at Whistling Straits where she produced a stand-up on the 18th green.

Karley grew up in Mequon, Wisconsin. She loves Marquette basketball as her Grandpa and Dad played, and her brother is currently on the team. In addition to Marquette, she enjoys watching the Bucks, Brewers, and Packers. She is looking forward to covering the sports she grew up watching, in addition to local sports teams around the area.

