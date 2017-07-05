DNR offers life jacket loaner stations during boat season

A reminder to wear a life jacket whenever out on the water.

Wisconsin law says each person needs to have a personal floatation device on the boat with kids under 13 required to wear those devices while out on the water.

One way the Wisconsin DNR helps is with the Kids Don't Float program, a statewide drowning prevention initiative. Kiosks such as one located in the West Copeland boat landing serve as loaner stations should you or your child need to borrow a floatation device.

"People are able to borrow them any time they need them they just come take a jacket out of the station and put it back when they're done using it," said Megan Anderson, Trauma and Injury Prevention Coordinator with Gundersen Health System.

It's free and available during the boating season. Loaner stations are located in La Crosse at West Copeland, the Genoa boat landing near Dairyland Power Plant and the Stoddard boat landing.