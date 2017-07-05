City of La Crosse to remove 386 ash trees

The number of ash trees in La Crosse continues to diminish.

On Monday, the La Crosse Board of Public Works approved funding for the removal of 386 ash trees near the UW-La Crosse, Viterbo and Western Technical College campuses. Once the trees are removed, around 500 trees will remain in the city. The city plans on having the ash trees removed by August 25th.

"The decline in the ash trees that are infested is growing pretty rapidly right now and we're trying to be very aggressive with removal because these trees are a hazard. We've seen them come down on vehicles, fortunately, no human has been hit by it yet, but that's possible. We're trying to nullify that issue by being very aggressive with removal at this time," says Dan Trussoni, La Crosse Parks and Forestry Supervisor.

Since 2012, the City of La Crosse has removed around 6,000 ash trees from parks and city streets.

They hope to remove all remaining trees by the end of next year as part of their 5-year plan.

