Emergency call for donations due to critical blood shortage

The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood donations due to a critical shortage.

The Red Cross says they have received 61,000 fewer donations than necessary in the past two months, a shortfall they say is equivalent to not collecting any donations for more than 4 days straight. The summer months typically worsen shortages because of fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives.

"Everybody's got travel plans, summer activities and things like that," said Donor Recruitment Representative Scott Friell. "We see about 700 fewer community type blood drives during that period just because our volunteer coordinators aren't putting them on because donors are just not available."

Friell says all blood types are needed. To find an upcoming blood drive near you or schedule an appointment to donate, log on to www.redcrossblood.org.