Loggers seek 2nd half surge

It's not often teams get to hit the reset button midway through the season.

But the Northwoods League affords that opportunity and the Loggers hope to take advantage.

La Crosse closed out a disappointing first half last night with a loss to Waterloo.

The Loggers finished 14-20, second worst in the North Division.

They opened the season winning just two of their first 11 games.

The Loggers have picked things up since but they're still searching for an extended winning streak.

"We've been more consistent of late, but we need to be better at it. The little things count and we haven't been able to do the little things consistently well. Situational hitting has been hit or miss at times. If we would've had better situational hitting (Sunday) at Thunder Bay, we probably win that ballgame. That's where we need to get better.

Our starting rotation has really picked it up the last couple of weeks. Our bullpen, Chris Goodell has added some really good arms there the last week and a half to two weeks for us," said manager Brian Lewis.

"I think a lot of it is guys playing together more. It's a familiarity thing. Guys are getting used to each other. I think the more time we spend together the better we're going to get," said outfielder Jake Hirabayashi.

The Loggers open the second half of the season Wednesday night at Eau Claire.