World's longest annual charity bike ride stops in La Crosse

33 days and just over 2,000 miles have brought 21 Texas students to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, and they're not even halfway finished with their journey.

“About every 10 days, we'll have a rest day,” said UT-Austin student Liz Schasel.

That journey - The Texas 4000 - is an annual 70 day, 4,000+ mile trip from Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska raising money for cancer research and treatment along the way.

“Each of us is required to fund raise a minimum of $4,500, which is one dollar for every mile we ride this summer.”

The ride, now in it's 14th year, splits 71 students total into 3 different routes. The 21 students in La Crosse are traveling along the Ozarks Route, where riders will make 56 stops in the US and Canada sharing presentations on prevention and early detection. Outside of that, they visit with many cancer survivors and patients in each community. Riders say it's a chance to inspire and to be inspired.

“They are such an inspiration to us, and having them tell us that we're an inspiration to them, it's this weird relationship of us both wanting to just keep fighting for each other."

The stop in La Crosse marks day 33 out of 70. Thursday morning, the group of riders on the Ozark Route heads towards Rochester, MN.

So far the 2017 ride has raised just under $670,000. If you are interested in donating, you can do so at this website.