Copy-Vos says iPhone manufacturer eyeing southeastern Wisconsn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a Taiwanese technology company wants to build a plant in Wisconsin that would create thousands of jobs.

Vos said in a letter to special interest groups and businesses Wednesday that Foxconn has indicated its desire to locate in southeastern Wisconsin with up to 10,000 jobs but work on improving Interstate 94 from Racine to Kenosha counties remains delayed. He didn't elaborate.

The letter marks the first time high-level state officials have publicly acknowledged Foxconn might locate a plant in the state. Foxconn assembles smartphones and other devices for Apple, Sony, Blackberry and other brands.

Vos went on in the letter to challenge the groups and businesses to find a way to fill a $1 billion shortfall in the state's roads fund by Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.