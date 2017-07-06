Copy-Vos challenges groups to solve road funding by Monday

Vos challenges groups to solve road funding by Monday - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Vos challenges groups to solve road funding by Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is challenging special interest groups and businesses to solve Wisconsin's road funding shortfall by Monday.

Assembly Republicans last week proposed a fee on heavy trucks. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce complained the fee would drive up business costs and a group of Senate Republicans refused to support the proposal.

Vos sent a letter to WMC, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association and other groups and businesses Monday asking them to solve the shortfall by Monday.

WMC lobbyist Scott Manley said the organization was glad the truck fee is dead and would accept Vos' invitation but didn't elaborate on ideas. WMCA President Neal Kedzie says Vos knows the association supports raising the gas tax and devoting 100 percent of sales taxes on automotive parts and rental cars to roads.

