Copy-Badgers land verbal commitment from 3-star defensive talent

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers went into enemy territory and came out with one of the biggest recruits in the state of Nebraska.

Bryson Williams, a three-star defensive tackle, took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to give his verbal commitment to UW.

Respect The Decision or Not... IM A BADGER, BABY!!! #Committed pic.twitter.com/OVyZVi1eqB — Bryson Williams (@brysonjw_18) July 5, 2017

The Lincoln native held the most Division 1 scholarship offers out of anyone in the state. On June 16th, he posted a "Top 5" list of potential schools but Wisconsin was not one of them. Only one Big Ten school, Iowa, was on the list.

The week following his Twitter announcement would be a whirlwind. Williams would make a quick stop in Madison on June 25th, just five days after Wisconsin officially offered him a scholarship. That trip made a huge difference in his decision to become a Badger.

"It wasn't the automatic deciding factor but it showed me a lot of what I was looking for," Williams said to KLKN of his official visit. "I got to talk to a lot of people on the team, all the coaches. I got to sit down and talk with the head coach, the defensive coordinator, and I just liked all of it."

Williams offers a unique blend of characteristics. At 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, he runs a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, squats 525 pounds, benches 355 pounds and has a 30.5-inch vertical jump.

He is the 17th known verbal commitment for Wisconsin's 2018 recruiting class.