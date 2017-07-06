Copy-Wisconsin farmers turn to bison as meat choice rises in popularity

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites are often known for their beer and brats but soon they may be known for their bison.

Consumption of bison is becoming more normalized due in part to the meat's low fat content. As a result some beef producers are trading in their cattle herd for a herd of bison.

"It's growing in popularity," says Gene Imes, an 84-year-old bison rancher at Hickory Hill Buffalo Farm.

Imes started his business 25 years ago and says people would turn up their nose at bison meat.

"That has changed dramatically," Imes says. "People are looking forward to their bison burgers or their bison burritos at the Wisconsin State Fair."

The National Bison Association is meeting Wednesday at the 2017 International Bison Conference in Big Sky, Montana to discuss Bison expansion efforts. The associations hope to increase the number of bison across the continent to one million by 2027, according to the National Bison Association.

According to the most recent USDA's Census of Agriculture, Wisconsin was home to over 4246 bison herds in 2012. The number of herds has decreased by 1884 herds since the previous census in 2007. Nationwide the number of bison herds have also decreased by 36,124 from 2007 to 2012, according to the USDA's Census of Agriculture. In order to reach one million herds of bison there will need to have a rather significant increase of farmers choosing to raise bison over traditional cattle.

However, Imes believes raising bison over cattle is worth it and says he would choose one bison over ten cattle.

"I just love the animals," Imes says. "The size, the durability. They are very independent, they take care of themselves and they are very healthy animals."

Currently Imes' herd of 13 bison roam between nine fenced in plots to graze on the natural grasses. Imes says the bison's lack of dietary additives, like growth hormones, and their non-grain diet are some reasons why consumers have begun to seek bison over beef.

"We have had [our meat] tested and it runs 90 to 95 percent lean," Imes says. "It's difficult to get beef that lean, even if they trim it, because of the intramuscular fat, which bison tend to have not as much of."

He also says though the meat "tends to be dryer," there is less shrinkage, less grease drippings when cooked and people will "learn to love the flavor."

"'It's the way beef wished it tasted' is what some of the bison producers say," Imes says.