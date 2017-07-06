Calling all golfers: Miracle Open returns for 32nd year

Another example of golf for a good cause is coming up in less than a month. The 32nd Miracle Open Golf Classic is a four person scramble on Tuesday, August 1 at Fox Hollow to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The golf begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. on August 1. After 18 holes, a post-round dinner and presentation will feature two of this year's CMN Hospital Heroes sharing their stories. There will also be door prizes and awards for the winning teams.

The cost is $80 per person. Teams of four can register together for $300. Those only wanting to attend the banquet can do so for just $20. All proceeds benefit CMN Hospitals services, helping children and families with their medical expenses.

Register online at miracleopenwcul7.weebly.com.