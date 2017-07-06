Weigent statue set for dedication

It's now referred to as "Old Central High School." It sat on Cass Street between 15th and 16th from 1907 until 1967. That's when a new Central High was built on Losey Boulevard and Green Bay Street.

The site of "Old Central" became a park honoring a man who taught and coached at the school 37 years, from 1933 until 1970. His name was Walter "Babe" Weigent.

Weigent was a La Crosse native who attended Marquette University, then the University of Wisconsin where he played halfback. After teaching and coaching at Lake Mills High School, Weigent returned to La Crosse to teach and coach at Central.

While the park is already named for him, a conversation began in 2004 to complete a Weigent statue. On July 7th, there's a dedication ceremony for that piece of art, remembering the man who influenced so many.

Weigent's nickname "Babe" comes from his place in the family. He was the youngest.

How great was his influence? Consider that he passed away more than 40 years ago. For 13 years, a group worked to raise money for this project and more than 400 people contributed to the effort.