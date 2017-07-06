Temporary stop of walleye fishing begins on Minnesota lake

A planned temporary shutdown of walleye fishing on a popular Minnesota lake is set to begin.

The Star Tribune reports that the ban will take effect Thursday night and last for most of the rest of the month on Lake Mille Lacs. It also prohibits catch and release.

Wildlife officials are hoping preserve the struggling population of the prized species on the popular 207-square-mile lake. Fish are especially vulnerable this time of year to stress from warm weather and high fishing demand.

Officials say catch and release is part of the ban because fish have a tendency to die after being released. For the past two summers, anglers have been limited to the catch and release of walleye on Mille Lacs, the state's third-largest lake.

