Attorneys in 'Slender Man' case want sequestered jury

Attorneys for one of two teens accused of stabbing a girl 19 times to impress a fictional online character called "Slender Man" want jurors sequestered during trial.

The lawyers for 14-year-old Morgan Geyser argue a sequestered jury is needed because publicity surrounding the case makes it difficult for jurors not to hear about the case.

WISN-TV reports the lawyers filed the request this week. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday.

Geyser and 15-year-old Anissa Weier are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner in Waukesha. Investigators say the attack was an attempted sacrifice to the online character.

Weier's trial is in September and Geyser's is in October. Both pleaded not guilty in adult court by reason of mental disease.

