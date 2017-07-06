Onalaska woman wins $100K Powerball jackpot - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Onalaska woman wins $100K Powerball jackpot

Onalaska, WI (WXOW) -

An Onalaska woman is a bit richer after winning a big prize in the Powerball lottery.

Shannon Flynn won $100,000 in the June 17 drawing. 

The state lottery office said she matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. She also purchased a Power Play prize multiplier which doubled her winnings to $100,000. 

Flynn bought the ticket at the Kwik Trip on Highway 16 in Onalaska.

