Onalaska woman wins $100K Powerball jackpot

An Onalaska woman is a bit richer after winning a big prize in the Powerball lottery.
Shannon Flynn won $100,000 in the June 17 drawing.
The state lottery office said she matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. She also purchased a Power Play prize multiplier which doubled her winnings to $100,000.
Flynn bought the ticket at the Kwik Trip on Highway 16 in Onalaska.
