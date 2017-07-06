Salvation Army in need of summer volunteers

The Salvation Army typically asks for monetary donations to keep programs running however, now that summer is here, it's donations of time they are looking for.

Over the summer, the Salvation Army of La Crosse provides about a hundred meals per day served by people like Fred Nicklaus, who's been a volunteer for five years.

“There are folks that are struggling,” said Nicklaus. “So it's a way for us to give a little bit to them and make them smile that day and put some good food in their belly.”

But over the summer months, programs that rely on volunteer hours have become a strain due a to shortage.

“We have one person, one staff member that serves meals on the weekends,” said PR Coordinator Nick Ragner. “Typically we serve around a hundred meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner... so a hundred breakfasts, a hundred lunches, a hundred dinners and lately we've been seeing no volunteers.”

During the school year, many of the regular volunteers are from one of the three colleges. With school out and a vacant volunteer coordinator position to make matters worse, volunteer numbers have taken a major hit.

“If it weren't for volunteers helping out with things like our emergency food pantry or our meal program serving over 80,000 meals a year, we wouldn't be able to do what we do.”

So they're looking for more people like Fred Nicklaus, to give up a few hours of their summer time helping their fellow man.

“All it takes is an hour,” Nicklaus said. “We're not here for all that long [...] I think the experience is definitely worthwhile.”

Interested volunteers can visit the Salvation Army or call them at (608) 782-6126. Volunteer applications can also be found at their website.

