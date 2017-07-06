School supply program registration open

A collaboration between the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities will brings hundreds of families school supplies this year.

The Back to School program provides free school supplies and first day of school outfits to families in need. It's a program that both the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities have done on their own for years, but only recently began continuing as a joint program.

"Sometimes it can get kind of costly, you don't want to have a family that has to sacrifice paying rent or putting food on the table just so they can buy those school supplies," said Nick Ragner, PR Coordinator for Salvation Army La Crosse. "That's what it's really all about, helping out these families, making sure that the kids are going to school feeling a part of that first day of school experience."

Registration is already underway, the deadline is August 3. You can register at either Catholic Charities website or Salvation Army La Crosse.

