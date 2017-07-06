Some school districts get more, other getting less in state aid in budget

422 schools in Wisconsin are projected to share $4.5 billion in aid in the upcoming budget, more than half of which are expected to receive lower aid amounts.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released general state aid estimates July 1.

Troy Gunderson, Superintendent of the West Salem School District said they will receive about $400,000 more than last year.

"When we refinanced our new bonding because of the recent referendum we paid an additional principal payment in the 2016-2017 school year. All of the state aid is based upon what you spent the previous year. So by making that extra payment, we get more aid," said Gunderson.

He added that when you get more aid, the taxes go down. So while West Salem will receive more money that won't be allocated anywhere specifically within the district, but rather lower property taxes for the year.

Sparta is another district that is anticipated to see an increase from $19.5 million to $20.4 million, coming out to about $900,000 more. That's a result of steadily increasing enrollment and property values.

In contrast, the School District of La Crosse is expected to receive $450,000 less in aid, a 1.44 percent decrease form the past.

"At this time we were told we would have about six hundred thousand dollars more. So in the course of a year, it's about a one million dollar swing for us. And so certainly it varies every year based on the new numbers that are coming through, so we adjust as we need to adjust and we wait for some of these other major pieces to come forward." said Randy Nelson, Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse.

La Crosse is the largest school district in the region with a total annual budget of almost $100 million. Nelson said the $450,000 dollars comes out to less than 1 percent.

Two of the main factors taken into account when deriving budget amounts include enrollment size and property value. While La Crosse's enrollment has stayed relatively stagnant at 6,750, property values have increased with a lot of additions in the city, specifically downtown.

You can see the changes in the DPI document below.