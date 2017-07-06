Minnesota DNR upgrading electronic licensing system in 2020 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota DNR upgrading electronic licensing system in 2020

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota hunters and anglers can expect a more modern electronic licensing system with some new bells and whistles.

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for a vendor to upgrade the system when its current vendor contract expires in 2020.

DNR licensing program director Steve Michaels says it's still too early to say exactly what the new system will include. But he says customers will find it easier to buy licenses and tags online and to register animals from mobile devices or computers.

Customers can already buy and print many licenses at home, except for those that include tags such as deer permits. He says it might become possible, for example, to download a tag onto a mobile device.

The DNR hopes to save up to $1.5 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.