Police arrest suspect in theft of lynx from petting zoo

DELAVAN, Wis. (AP) - -

Authorities say they have a suspect in custody in the theft of two 7-week-old Siberian lynx from a petting zoo in southeastern Wisconsin.

Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark also said in a news release Thursday that his department is still investigating whether other people were involved and won't release further information until the investigation is over.

The cats were returned to Animal Gardens on Wednesday evening, hungry but in good health.

Security camera footage showed a truck pulling up to the petting zoo area at Animal Gardens on Monday night. Owner Dana Montana says the baby lynx were gone when someone arrived to feed them Tuesday morning. She says two women dropped them off with a worker Wednesday.

Montana says the exotic cats sell for about $4,000 each.

