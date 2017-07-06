45th annual Catfish Days provide entertainment and education

Trempealeau's 45th annual catfish days begin on July 7.

For a five dollar entry button festival goers have a chance to buy a catfish sandwich, play games, go on rides, and more.

An important event for the Trempealeau community, Catfish days help to raise funds for local organizations.

"Trempealeau is a small community but they have a lot of support and we enjoy being able to put back into the community and Catfish days is one of those ways of being able to raise funds for all of the local organizations." Steve Kiedrowski of the Trempealeau Historical Society, "Everybody works so hard from the Trempealeau Lions club putting this on for three days, it's just an amazing weekend."

This year's Catfish Days coincides with the city's 150th anniversary, inspiring organizers to incorporate Trempeleau's rich history into the festivities.

"On Friday night I am gonna be emceeing the queen pageant awards and variety show but I am not doing it as myself I am doing it as Dr. Lester West, who was a Doctor here in Trempealeau from 1932 to 1947. He was a very unusual character and I am going to inject that into my performance as Doc. West." Said Kiedrowski.

The festival will run from July 7th through the 9th, so do not miss a chance to try a catfish sandwich.

