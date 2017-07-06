Matt Thomas to host basketball camp in Onalaska - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Matt Thomas to host basketball camp in Onalaska

Onalaska, WI (WXOW) -

Onalaska basketball star Matt Thomas will host a camp in his hometown August 7-8.

The Iowa State graduate will teach 1st-12th grade students the fundamentals of the game during the camp at the high school. All boys and girls are welcome to attend, and will receive a t-shirt. Registration is $100.

Participants can register online at mattthomasbasketballcamp@gmail.com.

