Matt Thomas to host basketball camp in Onalaska

Onalaska basketball star Matt Thomas will host a camp in his hometown August 7-8.
The Iowa State graduate will teach 1st-12th grade students the fundamentals of the game during the camp at the high school. All boys and girls are welcome to attend, and will receive a t-shirt. Registration is $100.
Participants can register online at mattthomasbasketballcamp@gmail.com.
