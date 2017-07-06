UPDATE: Man who swam across river faces charges

The man who police and fire tried to rescue Wednesday morning as he swam across the main channel of the Mississippi River is now charged with several crimes.

Jason Cooper appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon where he was formally charged with three misdemeanors in connection with the incident.

La Crosse Police and Fire rescue boats were sent out on the river around 5 a.m. after a report of a man in the water.

The criminal complaint said Cooper was naked, and using a large piece of plastic corrugated tubing to swim across the river. Police caught Cooper when he got out of the water at docks by the Pettibone Restaurant.

Cooper admitted he'd had too much alcohol while watching the fireworks July 4th. He also said he'd been "bullied and harassed" by people, became frustrated, so he jumped in the water. The complaint said he said he knew that "what he did was not healthy and feels this could be a life changing event for him."

Charges against Cooper include theft, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.

He was released on a $500 signature bond. He returns to court next month.

