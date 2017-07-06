Koenig signs 2-way contract with Bucks

With the stroke of a pen Thursday, Bronson Koenig's NBA dreams officially came true.

The former La Crosse Aquinas and Wisconsin Badgers star signed a 2-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, continuing his basketball career in his home state.

Koenig is the first member of the Bucks' new G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd, and will spend most of his time in Oshkosh this upcoming season.

For the next five days, Koenig will play for Milwaukee at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Bucks take on Cleveland at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday to open the schedule.

NBA rules permit teams to have a pair of two-way players on its roster at any time, in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Koenig can spend up to 45 days with the Bucks, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd's training camp and at the conclusion of the season.

Koenig made two Final Fours and the national championship game in 2015 as a member of the Badgers. He helped the Blugolds win state basketball titles in 2011 and 2013.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Wisconsin native <a href="https://twitter.com/BronsonK_24">@BronsonK_24</a> is officially the first player on the <a href="https://twitter.com/WisconsinHerd">@WisconsinHerd</a> roster!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash">#FearTheDeer</a> <a href="https://t.co/F5iHt1FktZ">pic.twitter.com/F5iHt1FktZ</a></p>— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks/status/883070512091471872">July 6, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>