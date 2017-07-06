UW-La Crosse holds first AED Training class

Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse announced a new project that placed an AED in every building on campus. With installation nearly complete, the focus has shifted to training.

It is about learning how to respond in a life or death situation.

"We never know when a cardiac incident is going to occur," said Officer Dave Pehl, AED Coordinator with the UW-La Crosse Police. "It could be a co-worker.It could be a friend, family. It is not just an old person disease. We've had several people under the age of 23 on campus that have had cardiac incidences."

From CPR to mouth-to-mouth, members of the University Staff Council learned life-saving techniques in the first UW-La Crosse AED Training class.

"We got all of the AED devices purchased and available, but every time I would walk past them, I felt uneasy or unconfident about being able to go up there and use it or to be able to help someone if they needed it," said Brandon Harris, Chair of the University Staff Council.

Officer Pehl hopes to see many on the UW-La Crosse campus and in the community go through AED training.

"One of the things I stress to people is training," said Pehl. "Learn the proper techniques for CPR and AED use."

The training ensures that there are people who expect the best but are prepared for the worst. A person's health can change in a heartbeat.

"The more people that have the skill, the better the chances of someone knowing what to do in that situation," Harris said.

The University Staff Council is covering the cost of the AED training for any university staff member. For faculty, students, or the public, the cost is $20 for the three hour training session.

The UW-La Crosse Police Department will offer monthly AED training. Officer Pehl said more of the training classes could take place based on interest. For a full schedule and map of AED placement on the UW-La Crosse campus, visit the UW-La Crosse Police Department website .



