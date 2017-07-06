Slide Show: Hail and Storms

A small but powerful storm system Thursday night that brought some large hail and incredible clouds to the area.

Some impressive sized hail fell in the area which led to some damage.

One of the hardest hit was the Trempealeau area, where hailstones from 2.75-3 inches in diameter were reported to the National Weather Service.

There were also reports of broken windows of vehicles and residences due to the large hail.

A number of you sent us pictures, either through our Facebook page or our connect@wxow.com site of the hail or the clouds that made up the storm system.

Thanks to everyone who contributed.