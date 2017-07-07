Mantle, Villar homers cap Loggers comeback vs Express

Ryan Mantle and David Villar hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the La Crosse Loggers picked up their first win of the Northwoods League second half Thursday with a 9-8 victory over Eau Claire.

La Crosse (1-1 2nd half, 15-21 overall) trailed 8-5 entering the ninth inning, but had two runners on base to begin the inning after Victor Chavez hit Luke Rasmussen and Kennie Taylor.

Mantle followed with a high-arching fly over the left field wall, just out of the reach of the left fielder, to tie the game 8-8.

Villar then gave La Crosse its first lead since the sixth inning with a blast to left center field.

The Loggers led 4-0 early thanks to a Nick Kahle 2-run single in the third and a dropped third strike in the fifth that allowed two runs to score.

Eau Claire took the lead with a 6-run sixth inning, aided by a series of errant pitches by La Crosse.

La Crosse begins a 5-game homestand Friday vs Duluth. First pitch at Copeland Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.