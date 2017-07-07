Twins plan a party to remember '87 World Series title

The Minnesota Twins aren't letting the 30th anniversary of a World Series championship pass unnoticed.
The Twins have invited a long list of stars and bit players from the 1987 team to special events during a three-game series against Detroit at Target Field. It's set for July 20-22.
That means everyone from Gary Gaetti and Frank Viola to Steve Lombardozzi and Al Newman.
The team will also use the occasion to unveil a new statue of former manager Tom Kelly on Target Plaza.
