Milwaukee officers rescue same dog twice from local lagoon

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two Milwaukee police officers on foot patrol were able to rescue a dog from a local lagoon - twice.

The Journal Sentinel reports that officers Joe Spingola and Mike Smith were chatting with children who were fishing at McGovern Park Wednesday morning when they saw a small dog caught among the weeds and lily pads. The officers pulled the dog to safety and it ran away.

Soon after, the officers heard a second splash. This time the dog was swimming to the middle of the lagoon, past the reach of a snare and net. Spignola eventually waded into the water to retrieve the dog, which was tangled in weeds and fishing line.

Animal control officials later determined the dog to be a "happy and healthy" 8-year-old brown poodle mix.

