Red Wing Collectors Society celebrates 40th anniversary

You might not think pottery would be selling for thousands of dollars, but in Red Wing, they're doing just that with important pieces of their history with the 40th Annual Red Wing Collector's Society Member Auction.

Some pieces up for auction were used back in the day like normal storage for food or water before refrigeration was common. Other items included plates or lamps, which were originally relatively cheap, but today not so much. For example, a Potter's Excursion jug was sold for $6,200.

A jug used for holy water was so rare, organizers said they have never seen it before and have no idea how much it's worth.

The pottery was all made in Red Wing between 1877 and 1967, so there's a special connection to the community.

And now on the 40th anniversary of the Collectors Society, the pieces are special, but it's the people who make the difference.

"More important now in the 40th anniversary of the society, I think it's about the people about the friendships about the relationships that these members form, we really heard that today at our keynote because everyone really talked about the friendships that members have formed," said Executive Director Stacy Wegner.

The auction Thursday was only for members. Non-members will get a chance to fill out their collection Saturday at the National Guard armory in Red Wing.