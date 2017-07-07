Sparta man arrested for firing shotgun during argument

A Sparta man is arrested on reckless endangerment charges after firing a shotgun inside a home during an argument with his girlfriend.

Sparta Police Sergeant Joel Adams said officers went to the residence at 2000 Cedarwood Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

A caller told police that 38-year-old Terry Stluka had fired a shotgun in the home while arguing with his girlfriend.

The caller took the shotgun from Stluka and left the residence with the girlfriend.

Officers surrounded the home, told nearby residents to take shelter, then made contact with Stluka. He surrendered without incident and was arrested.

He's held on charges including 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Intoxicated Use of a Firearm, and False Imprisonment.