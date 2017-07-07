Committee decides location of new Memorial Pool

After months of discussions and meetings by community members, the location of Memorial Pool has been decided.

At a meeting on Thursday night, the Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously agreed on the original Memorial Pool site. Council member Jessica Olson said the decision came down to historic preservation. She said property owners of historic sites are expected to go above and beyond to protect important pieces of La Crosse history.

"This pool was built, and people were swimming here before Hitler invaded Poland," Olson said. "You can imagine there were discussions taking place on this pool deck between worried wives and girlfriends about whether or not their loved ones were going to come home safe from World War II. So, that historic value is something that's come to light, and I think is being better appreciated."

Olson is happy to see Memorial Pool stay in its original location as the small neighborhood pool it was in the past. She said the pool decision acts as a precedent concerning the use of other historical preservation sites in the future.

"When a historic structure or location is designated as being historic, the city expects property owners to invest above and beyond the bare minimum to keep that property functioning," Olson said. "When we apply that standard to private property owners, it's only right that the city government itself treat its own property by the same standard."

The final location of Memorial Pool will go to a vote at Common Council this next Thursday. Then, council members will discuss specific site plans and features of the new pool.